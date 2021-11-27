Bigg Boss 15 Day 56 Highlights: Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Reveals Their Love Story, Says They Met Over WhatsApp

For a change, the 56th day of Bigg Boss 15 did not see any fights or major disagreements as the mood of the housemates were lifted by the entry of the wildcard contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant. To make things more special, Rakhi’s husband Ritesh made a public appearance for the first time and the contestants were elated to see him. The four wildcard contestants were given the status of VIP, with special powers and privileges. Rashmi seemed to bond well with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz, whose brother Asim Riaz is her friend.

Everyone was seen hanging out with Rakhi’s husband and requested him to tell his love story with the Bollywood actress. He said that they met over Whatsapp a couple of years ago, which further intrigued the housemates. He shared that he had approached her through a text.

Meanwhile, Karan teased Umar about Rashmi’s entry and jokingly called her ‘bhabi’ (sister-in-law) in front of him. The housemates also teased the wildcard contestants about their VIP status and jokingly ran away with their towels. Karan and his friends were later heard saying that after a couple of days, they will begin with their attack.

They were planning on how they would make the VIPs do their own work. The previous episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw three shocking evictions as Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Neha Bhasin were eliminated from the show. All three eliminated contestants were close to Shamita Shetty, who was seen a bit off and quiet throughout the episode.

The remaining participants are Shamita, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Karan, Tejasswi, Umar, Rajiv Adatia, Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh, Devoleena and Rashami.

