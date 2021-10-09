Bigg Boss 15 Day 6 Highlights: Miesha Iyer-Ieshaan Sehgaal Become First Love Birds of Salman Khan's Show

Nearly a week into the house, contestants have received the message loud and clear - surviving this jungle will not be a walk in the park. The latest episode has brought many refreshing moments for the audience to savour. The contenders have started playing their mind games and employing tactics with rivalries taking shape in the house. While Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty try to sort things out between them, their tashan only ends up erupting on another level. Pratik Sehajpal teams up with Nishant against Shamita adding fuel to the fire.

Meanwhile, the chemistry is heating up between Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer, as they get closer by the minute. But their romance has not escaped the nazar of their housemates, who have started calling them out.

The drama gets more spicy with Pratik starts locking horns with Ieshaan as well. Seeing him under stress, Miesha tries to take things in charge by acting as his ‘bodyguard’. Pratik, who is in a dangal mode, also picked a fight with Vidhi Pandya. Their tussle set off as he unscrewed the bathroom latch while she was taking a shower leaving everyone infuriated with Pratik, again. A new fight begins between Afsana Khan and her ‘bhai’ Karan Kundrra, as she whines about being left out from the group, irking Karan, who didn’t shy away from taking jabs at her.

As Bigg Boss prepares for this season’s first Weekend Ka Vaar, featuring host Salman Khan, the jungle is all set to flare up with action and drama which cannot be missed.

