Bigg Boss 15 Day 60 Highlights: Rakhi Sawant, Umar Riaz Clash Over Task Between VIPs and non-VIPs

The entry of VIPs has lit a never-ending fire in Bigg Boss 15, and their dominating nature has added fuel to this fire. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash devise a plan to annoy them by stealing everything from the VIP room which is important for them. On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant commands Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal to cook the food of her choice. They simply turn a deaf to her requests and tell the VIPs to eat whatever gets prepared for them. “Yeh koi restaurant nahi hai," Nishant snaps at them.

Rashami gets annoyed by this behaviour and starts shouting at Pratik and Nishant for being irresponsible. “Aapki yeh duty hai, toh aapko karni padegi! Muh uthaake aa gaye kitchen mein, zimmedaari leni nahi aati kya?", she thunders at them. She also threatens them with dire consequences, but Nishant simply tells her, “Jo karna hai kar lo! Bhaad mein gaye VIPs!" The game is on as Rashami tells him, “Yeh shuruaat hai. Picture toh abhi baaki hai!" But Nishant storms away after calling her picture “flop".

The Non-VIPs finally have a chance to win the prize money of INR 50 lakhs by winning the ‘BB Games’! This tournament has a series of tasks which will witness a long war between VIPs and non-VIPs. The Non-VIPs shall go after their prize money, and the VIPs have to do everything in their power to stop them.

In one of the initial tasks, both the teams have to collect more points to get a step ahead in the game. While Devoleena is the ‘Sanchalak’ for VIP’s, Shamita helms this role for the Non-VIPs. Ritesh tries to steal the other team’s coins, but Umar lunges at him and both get knocked down! Furious at Umar, Rakhi pounces on him for hurting Ritesh as others try to stop her. Devoleena calls for Umar’s disqualification, but Shamita starts defending him. Devoleena brings the game to a halt as she continues to cry foul despite Shamita trying to reason with her. “Yeh task poora radd hota hai toh Devoleena ke wajah se hoga," she says.

