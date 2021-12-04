Bigg Boss 15 Day 63 Highlights: Shamita Shetty and Devoleena's Rivalry Heats up During Task

The earlier episode of Bigg Boss 15 already saw a full on fight between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the BB Game in which non-VIPs have the chance to win prize money of Rs 50 lakh. While Devoleena is the ‘Sanchalak’ for VIPs, Shamita helms this role for the non-VIPs. Well already this task resulted in a tussle between Devoleena and Shamita, their fight turns more ugly as non-VIPs refuse to do any given task by the VIP contestants. The Non-VIP were also scolded by Bigg Boss for not taking the task seriously.

The latest promo of the upcoming episode shows Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal going physical but more shocking is the fight between Devoleena and Shamita. Due to this face-off between the two, Shamita fainted and Karan was seen taking her to the medical room. In another task, Devoleena targeted Shamita again and said ‘ganda dil’ for her.

Shamita asks Devoleena: “Where is your brain, my darling?" This makes Devoleena angry and she tells Shamita to watch her language. Later they had a physical fight and they were stopped by the housemates. Devoleena shouts at Shamita and she tries to get physical with Devoleena and she ends up fainting in Karan Kundrra’s arms.

She was taken out of the house for medical reasons.

With wild card entries and eliminations in progress on Bigg Boss 15, former Bigg Boss OTT participant Zeeshan Khan was asked about his response to the ongoing season and he said, “There is no show by the name Bigg Boss, but there is a ‘Big Bore’ show. This season, they are trying to make the show an extra bore."

Continuing in the same vein, he said: “I mean, I really cannot express how boring it is. As I am watching it, after 15 minutes I lose my interest in it, and I want to switch it off. I cannot bear to watch it. I want to do something else."

