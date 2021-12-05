Bigg Boss 15 Day 64 Highlights: Raveena Tandon Pranks Rakhi Sawant's Husband, Salman Khan Schools Karan Kundrra

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 had some funny and some heated up moments but the entertainment factor was top notch. The episode had the perfect 90’s nostalgia in store as the show was graced by Raveena Tandon. She made her entry in the BB house with her iconic dance moves with her old friend and the host Salman Khan. The actress also pulled a prank on Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh, who is there as a wildcard contestant. She pretended to be his former lover while speaking to him over a call. This shocked both Rakhi and Ritesh but they were elated when they found out it was Raveena Tandon.

However, the fun died down in a bit as the actress asked the housemates to nominate the ‘Gunhegaar’ of the house who has been on their worst behaviour under Salman’s razor-sharp sight. Rashami promptly nominates Abhijit, given how he has been name-calling Shamita. Abhijit defends himself by reminding how Shamita has also made fun of his surname and says, “Aisi ladkiyon ko main joote ke niche rakhta hoon!” Abhijit’s insult resulted in utter chaos as Shamita lunged at him.

Then, a furious Salman scolded them and asked them to calm down, but Shamita says, “I will leave this show! I’m not interested in being in this house with a man like this!” The actor then cross-questioned her saying that, “Aapne jo isko provoke kiya woh aapko nahi dikh raha hai?"

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra also came under his scanner for his behaviour in the past week. Pratik Sehajpal tells Salman that he has been pushed around which ended up with his clothes getting torn. Salman lashed out at Karan, saying “Karan beech-beech mein aapki akkal kahan ghaas charne jaati hai? Main ghar ke andar aa jaaun? Mujhe uthaake patakke dikhao!”

He continued saying that all the participants of the current season of Bigg Boss are ‘brain-dead’.

The remaining participants of Bigg Boss 15 are Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.