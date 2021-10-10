Bigg Boss 15 Day 7 Highlights: Salman Khan Says Donal, Meisha, Akasa, Vidhi Only Talk About Boys

Salman Khan hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 on Saturday. He criticised Partik Sehajpal for unscrewing the bathroom lock from outside while his co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was having a shower. Pratik was told this by all the housemates after the incident but it only synced in when Salman explained it to him in his own style.

Salman also joked with Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Meisha Iyer and Akasa Singh. He said these four ladies are talking about boys all the time inside the house but not in front of them but behind the back. He encouraged them to share their feelings in front of the men as and when required. He pointed out that Meisha and Ieeshaan’s love has blossomed in the fastest time in the show’s history. Salman said that the four women talk about the men without even taking their names and still they know who they are talking about. This gets the housemates laughing. Donal vehemently denies this.

Later, Vidhi and Donal also compete inside the jungle in a verbal and physical task. Donal loses to Vidhi but Salman praises her for putting up a good fight. Donal is left really upset after housemates seemingly target her for having airs about her presence in the show. She later cries and apologises in front of everyone and then everyone embraces her.

Pratik is also seen breaking down and opens up in front of Nishant about Salman pointing out his mistakes. He feels lonely being targeted in the house.

