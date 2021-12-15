Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Loses Cool as Abhijeet Bichukale Asks Her to Kiss Him

Things are getting bizarre in the Bigg Boss 15 house by the day. A preview of an upcoming episode reveals a heated argument between housemates Abhijeet Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee during a task. To win the task, contestants are required to steal items from the museum. During the task, Abhijeet, who grabs several items, tells Devoleena that he has stolen a lot of things. He says “Tere liye kuch main bhi karunga, lekin pappi chahiye mujhe (I will do anything for you but first I want a kiss), while touching Devoleena’s cheek.

This leaves the actress flabbergasted as she yells to warn, “Meri achhai ka fayda mat uthao (Don’t take undue advantage of my graciousness). Abhijeet screams to ask her when she will kiss him. To this, Devoleena sternly refuses. Later, Abhijeet tells Devoleena that he was just joking so she should laugh it off. Devoleena, who was in no mood for any of it, asks him to shut up.

Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash show support to Devoleena. Tejasswi asks Devoleena if Abhijeet really blackmailed her. The latter nods in agreement. This leads to Tejasswi exploding with rage, and she confronts Abhijeet, pushes him and gets into a fight. Devoleena breaks down and tells Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra that she will not make a big deal out of it. If she wanted to make an issue, she would have already done it but she always forgave Abhijeet, Devoleena adds.

For the unversed, Devoleena supported Abhijeet in times of his trouble. When he was cornered by the rest of the housemates, the actress stood by him. Devoleena was the one to back Abhijeet during his fight with Shamita Shetty.

Last month, Devoleena along with Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant stepped in the show as wild card entrants.

