Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal Takes on Shamita Shetty as Celebrity Guests Grill Finalists on Weekend Ka Vaar

This weekend’s Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 15 appears to be a star-studded affair. The popular television reality show is nearing the end of its run, and the drama and entertainment factor is at an all-time high. As another exciting and fun-filled week comes to an end, contestants and celebrity guests are preparing for another exciting Weekend Ka Vaar with host Salman Khan.

The paparazzi caught a few of these celebrities on the show’s sets, who turned up to support their favourite contestants and to give a reality check to the contestants and spice up the game for the audience. Divya Agarwal, Rahul Mahajan, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Singh, Geeta Kapur, Kashmera Shah, and Debina Bonnerjee were photographed as they arrived on the sets dressed to the nines.

In the episode, Kashmera ruffles Karan’s feathers by accusing him of mistreating Tejasswi for personal gain. Simultaneously, she tells him that he does not deserve to be among the top five. Even though he is Tejasswi’s boyfriend, he does not support her. Kashmera then instructs Tejasswi to use her intellect. “Badtameezi se yeh Tejasswi se baat karta hai. Tune apni shakal dekhi hai kya?’ (He talks to Tejasswi so rudely. ‘Have you seen your face?’) You don’t deserve to be in the top five," she says, expressing her rage.

Divya Agarwal, on the other hand, derided Shamita Shetty’s behaviour and attitude, saying, “Agar inka yehi attitude rahega na, yeh agle chaar season aa jayengi na, jeet nahi payengi (If her attitude remains the same, she will not be able to win the show even if she returns for the next four seasons)." Shamita stated that she did not need Divya’s ‘permission’, adding, “Tereko toh poocha bhi nahi tha aane ke liye iss ghar ke andar (You were not even offered Bigg Boss 15)." Shamita ridiculed Divya even as she claimed she wasn’t interested, leaving Geeta Kapur, Neha Bhasin, and Kashmera Shah in fits of laughter. Whereas Divya is seen supporting Karan and claiming that Karan had gained access to the house.

Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal have been feuding since Bigg Boss OTT, for those who are unaware. While they started out as great friends, their friendship hit a snag and was irreparably damaged. They haven’t spoken in a long time. Meanwhile, Shamita entered the Bigg Boss 15 house following the conclusion of the digital version – Bigg Boss OTT, while Divya lifted the Bigg Boss OTT trophy.

Furthermore, Vishal Singh, Devoleena’s friend, expresses his displeasure with her. However, Neha Bhasin appears to be the most agitated as she gets into a fight with Abhijeet Bichukale.

The episode also features Geeta Kapur lecturing Umar Riaz, who is expected to be eliminated this week. This Sunday’s Weekend ka Vaar episode will be packed with entertainment and drama. It’s not going to be an easy road for the inmates. Keep an eye out for more.

