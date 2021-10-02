Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal to Enter Salman Khan's Show in Week 6?

Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is all set to premiere tonight. The confirmed contestants entering the house are Bigg Boss OTT finalists Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt. It is being speculated that the digital-version winner Divya Agarwal will also enter the house. However, her name has not been featured in the contestants’ list so far.

Now, as per a report in Spotboye, Divya is likely to enter Bigg Boss 15 in its sixth week along with some other wildcard contestants. The makers are planning to bring some interesting twists and might bring Divya during the sixth week of the show.

Just like all years, tremendous speculations have been going around on the possible contestants of the show for this season as well. Several fan pages of the reality show have predicted a rough list of contestants who are expected to enter the BB house this year. Earlier, the channel had shared a video that gave a glimpse of a couple of actors but did not fully reveal them. Besides Prateek, Shamita and Nishant, Donal Bisht will also be locked in BB15 house. The show’s tagline is ‘Sankat in Jungle, Phailaayega Dangal Pe Dangal’.

