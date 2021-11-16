Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht and Moose Jattana Set to Enter Salman Khan's Show As Wild Cards?

Bigg Boss 15 fans are in for a big surprise. If multiple reports are to be believed then Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana and ex-Bigg Boss 15 participant Donal Bisht are set to enter Salman Khan’s show as wild cards.

A Telly Chakkar report suggests that the makers of Bigg Boss 15 are planning to bring a few more wild card contestants due to low TRP ratings. Donal was evicted by her fellow housemates last month. As a punishment for breaking house rules, Bigg Boss had asked housemates to evict two contestants. After a heated argument and discussion, Donal and Vidhi Pandya were evicted by the contestants.

On the other hand, Moose was in the top 7 of Bigg Boss OTT, which concluded in September. She shared a great bond with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat on the show. Both Pratik and Nishant are currently Bigg Boss 15 participants.

Talking about Nishant Bhat and his game, Moose recently told IANS: “I see him going till the end, and I see him winning. I expected him to win OTT also because he’s good, bad and ugly is out there in the open. And he is so loyal towards Pratik and that’s by choice, and I applaud that. Sometimes it is difficult but his loyalty towards him is firm. And why not? A winner requires all these qualities and he embodies them."

“If I enter the house and if I had to give him advice, I would make him more cautious about Karan. I think Karan is playing a very smart game and he is sensible. I would tell Nishant to play his own and not run behind Karan. I would also tell him that you play your game, fight it out and come out as the winner," Moose Jattana added.

Previously, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin, and Raqesh Bapat entered the show as wild cards. However, Raqesh left the show mid-way after suffering immense pain due to kidney stones. He won’t be returning to the show now.

