Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht Hits Out at Shamita Shetty, Says 'She Is Bad Human, Cold-hearted'

TV actress Donal Bisht, along with Vidhi Pandya, was voted out of the Bigg Boss 15 house by their fellow housemates in a surprise mid-week elimination. Bigg Boss had asked the housemates to name two contestants, who were contributing the least to the show, and they collectively named Donal and Vidhi. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Donal expressed her disappointment after being evicted from the Bigg Boss house. She has slammed the housemates who, according to her, are “toxic" and “manipulative". Donal mentioned that most of the contestants in the house are following the herd mentality in the game. She said that as they got intimidated by her, they tried their best to boycott and corner her in the show.

Donal also stated that nobody is genuine in the house, and everyone is playing games. Sharing an incident from the house, Donal spoke about Shamita Shetty and called her a “bad human being" and a “cold-hearted person".

Donal revealed that during a task, she had hurt her hand and was looking for an ice pack. When the TV actress asked Shamita for the ice pack, she refused to give it and said that the ice pack was her personal. Donal shared that Shamita had asked her to ask Bigg Boss for the same. Donal said, “I had already asked but it was taking time to come. Even when Afsana was hurt I asked for help and she refused to say, ‘you go and take.’

Therefore, Donal said that the incident made her wonder what kind of human she is. The actress wondered how someone can behave inhumanly when a person is injured. “She is a very bad human and cold-hearted,” she added.

The controversial reality show has successfully hooked the viewers to the TV screens with loads of drama, fights, love angles, and alliances. Viewers are curious as to which celebrity will enter the Bigg Boss house as the wildcard. A couple of reports suggested that Raqesh Bapat and Rajiv Adatia might enter the house. However, so far there has been no confirmation.

When asked about re-entering the show, Donal said that she is willing to go back in the house as she knows the game now.

