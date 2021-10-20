Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht Says 'Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian Plotted to Evict Me'

Fans of popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 are rallying behind actresses Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya, after they were evicted on Tuesday post a surprise elimination. Donal, who has acted in hit TV shows like Ek Deewana Tha and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, is “overwhelmed" with the amount of love that the audience has given her in the two weeks since the show began. In a chat with News18, Donal looked back at her journey, her equation with her housemates and the viral #BringBackDonal trend.

“It was overwhelming that I got a lot of love from people, which I didn’t know. I was just listening to my heart in whatever I was doing inside. I have always said that I will be true, I’ll be right and I will always stand by what is right. I didn’t go inside with any strategies. I was behaving as people were behaving with me. I won a lot of love from people, that they want me inside again. They said that I’m a sole warrior and they could see that I was getting sidelined by people," she shared.

Talking about her housemates evicting her, Donal said, “People were getting intimidated by me, the sole reason being that I was taking stands. They were not letting me speak, they were not letting me be in any conversations. They were planning and plotting to eliminate me first, which I got to know from Afsana Khan. She has said that she was there with Jay (Bhanushali), Tejasswi (Prakash) and Vishal (Kotian) when they were planning and plotting to evict me first. They said, ‘Don’t talk to her, don’t give her importance. She will not be seen on camera.’ They were not making me seen, but still the viewers saw what they were doing. So they love me for that and I love them back. I stood there with dignity and I’m happy for that."

Donal gave the example of her huge fight about kitchen duties with Tejasswi, saying that it was about ‘loyalty and trust’ and not a mere fight about chapatis. She added that everyone took Tejasswi’s side in the matter. Donal also said that she was cautioned against being friends with Afsana Khan, but supported her anyway. “They were very deliberately turning and twisting things according to their benefit so that people wouldn’t understand that I had strong opinions," she said.

“When I said ‘I’m not leaving this early from Bigg Boss,’ they said I was arrogant. I said, ‘This is not arrogance, it is confidence.’ I didn’t do anything wrong, so why should I go so soon? People can also see that I am a good human! They were trying to paint me in a negative light, which they could not succeed in. Eventually people saw that I have a good heart," she added.

The actress also touched on how her housemates refused to help her when she was visibly injured, after accusing her of scratching them the previous day. “When I got hurt, nobody came to me. I was all alone, sitting outside. I asked Shamita for an ice-pack and it was taking time for an ice-pack to reach from outside. So I asked her and she refused to give her ice-pack to me. I don’t know if this was shown in the episode. She was giving me oats two weeks ago. If you help me during my hard times, then you are a good person."

Another point of contention for Donal was her broken friendship with Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer, who are dating inside the house. “I have my talent to offer. I feel like when you have nothing to offer, you make connections. For me, Bigg Boss is not the platform where I will find my love. For me, that is fake, for others, that can be real. I can’t comment on that. Ieshaan was my good friend, but when Miesha came into the picture, I don’t know what problem she had with me. There was a truth and dare game that we played, when Ieshaan had said he trusted Simba and me more. He didn’t take her name, or took it later, so she had a problem."

“I don’t know what kind of equation they have, whether it is fake or real. But even if you are with Miesha, you are not taking her name but mine because you know I’m a more real person than her. It’s their internal issues and I was not involved in that. Miesha could have been insecure because he took my name. It was always a no from my side, as I have much more to offer to my audience than just a connection," she added.

Will she go back to the Bigg Boss house as a wild-card contestant? “People are still congratulating me and saying that they are with me. They’re asking me when I’m going back to the house. I’m seeing the #BringBackDonal trend also. I’m happy that people are loving me and I’ve come out with a lot of grace and positivity. I think I won this. If given a chance and if they call me, I’ll definitely go. By the third week, I have realised how everyone is, and when I go back, I will definitely show them their faces," she signed off.

