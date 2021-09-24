Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal, Know All About This Season's Housemates

Reality show Bigg Boss is all set to enter into its 15th edition, with Salman Khan returning as the host. The show has opted for a jungle theme this time around. Salman has been seen donning the get up of a forest officer in some of the promos that have been revealed to pique interest of the audiences ahead of the launch. The contestants are expected to stay in a jungle before they enter the main house. It seems they will have to let go of comforts they are used to in real life.

Meanwhile, some names of the participating contestants are already doing the rounds on social media aggressively. Let’s take a look at these celebrities who may enter the Bigg Boss house in this season and others who are confirmed to be the participants.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss OTT. He opted out of the race and will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. He participated in the first season of Ace of Space season 1 (2018) and the third season of MTV Love School (2018). In the same year, Pratik made his web series debut with ALT Balaji’s XXX season 2. He also auditioned for Roadies Xtreme but could not make it into the show. In 2020, actor-model Pratik featured in ALT Balaji show Bebaakee, in which he played a negative role. He is also a fitness freak and loves to show off his fit body on social media.

Umar Riaz

Umar is the elder brother of Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz. he first featured on BB 13 when he came into the house for a family episode to support Asim. Since then, fans have wanted to see him on Bigg Boss. Umar is a surgeon by profession. He has been featuring in music videos lately as an actor.

Donal Bisht

Donal made her debut in the TV industry with Kalash- Ek Vishwaas in 2015. In 2017, she got her first lead show in Sony TV’s Ek Deewaana. She followed it up with leading roles in Laal Ishq, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. She has done a couple of web series, some hit music videos like Kinni Vaari and signed her first South film DTS - Dare To Sleep opposite Sunil. She was shooting for the movie up until August.

Shamita Shetty

Sister of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Shamita was in Bigg Boss OTT and was declared the first runner-up coming on the back of her brother-in-law Raj Kundra’s porn films controversy. Shamita has previously featured in Bigg Boss 3 in 2009 and withdrew from the competition after one month stay. She has also featured in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 8. He popular Bollywood movies are Mohabbatein (2000), Zeher (2005) and Cash (2007). However, she di not get much success in Bollywood feature films and slowly drifted away from the big screen.

Nishant Bhat

Nishant was the second runner-up in the recently concluded Bigg Boss OTT. After working on a few seasons of Bigg Boss for the finale and opening sequences, and even some performances inside the house, choreographer Nishant Bhat is now a contestant on Bigg Boss 15 also. Nishant has participated in a few dance reality shows like Super Dancer 3, Jhalak Dikhla Ja and Nach Baliye. He was contestant Rupsa Batabyal’s Super Guru in Super Dancer 3, and the duo ended up winning the show. His candid and fun nature got him much love and appreciation on Bigg Boss OTT.

PROBABLE CONTESTANTS

Akasa Singh

Singer Akasa Singh is said to be one of the participants on Bigg Boss 15. She was a contestant in singing reality show India’s Raw Star in 2014. Her first stint in Bollywood was when she gave vocals for Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) song Kheech Meri Photo, which became massively popular. Akasa made her debut as television host for Secret Side on MTV Beats. Then, her music video Thug Ranjha with Sony Music was immensely popular. Akasa also featured on online platform Being Indian’s viral tracks Judaai and Jugni Ji. A milestone of sorts in her career has been collaboration with Ricky Martin. She featured on a new version of Martin’s hit track Vente Pa’ Ca in 2017.

Tejasswi Prakash

TV actress Tejasswi Prakash has been working in the TV industry for sometime. Her first show was 2612, a fantasy suspense-thriller television series from Life OK. It came out in 2012. However, she first gained attention for her lead role in Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She followed up her success with Pehredaar Piya Ki and mytho show Karn Sangini. Apart from fiction, Tejasswi has also done reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Kitchen Champion 5. Lately, she has done music videos and ZEE Comedy Show. Tejasswi is loved by the TV audiences and has been away from TV for sometime.

Simba Nagpal

Simba, who plays the lead role in Colors TV Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, will enter the controversial show now, reports have claimed. The actor got fame after his participation in the dating reality show Splitsvilla 11 and enjoys a great fan following. Now that Shakti has gone off air after five year run, Simba may very well be part of Bigg Boss 15.

Apart from these celebrities, Karan Kunddra, Reem Shaikh and Vishal Kotian’s names have also cropped up as possible contestants on Bigg Boss 15. The reality show goes on air on October 2.

