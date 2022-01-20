Bigg Boss 15 Evicted Contestant Umar Riaz: 'Only Salman Khan Can Bash Me'

From being targeted on his profession to being accused of enjoying his brother Asim Riaz’ fame, the journey in Bigg Boss 15 house for Umar Riaz was a roller coaster ride. Doctor by profession, Umar has won millions of hearts through his stint in the controversial reality show. While his bond with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was loved by fans, he had his share of verbal spats and fights with other contestants of the show. Though in the last few weeks, Umar, Karan, and Tejasswi’s friendship was thoroughly tested, it was believed that the trio will come out of it even stronger. However, during the last weekend ka vaar, Umar was evicted from the house. His ouster from the show has left fans disheartened.

Talking about the Weekend Ka Waar, before the eviction, the show had brought in a panel of guests which had Rahul Mahajan, Geeta Kapur, Kashmera Shah, Divya Agarwal, Vishal Singh, and others. The guests had come in to support their favourite contestants in the show. Choreographer Geeta, popularly known as Geeta Maa, had come to support Nishant Bhat. Apart from boosting Nishant’s morale, Geeta was seen lashing out at Umar.

After stepping out of the house, in a chat with Pinkvilla, Umar reacted to the comments passed by her. When the doctor was asked whether the star choreographer got in touch with him to apologise, Umar said that nothing as of now has happened and he doesn’t expect it either as the two of them don’t know each other.

Umar explained that any other guest, who has graced the show, has always been humble to all the contestants, but Geeta, without knowing about me, directly went on my profession and how it is inherent in my nature. According to Umar, her remarks on his profession were “below the belt” and he was very hurt by it.

Further, Umar stated that Salman Khan as a host can bash him because that’s his job. “I can listen to abuses also from him because I have grown up seeing him but anyone else talking about me is not justifiable,” he added.

