Bigg Boss 15: Evicted, Vidhi Pandya Says 'I will Not Re-enter the House If Given a Chance'

After Sahil Shroff, this week Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht got evicted from Bigg Boss 15. The actresses were evicted from the reality show not on the basis of public votes but the mutual decision of the contestants. Vidhi, who gained popularity with television shows such as Udaan and Balika Vadhu, expressed disappointment over her elimination.

She said, “It’s disappointing. If you are evicted on the basis of public votes then it is fine. I think only the audience should have the authority to decide who will stay and who will not. Nevertheless, if I see the positive aspect I am happy that audience has not evicted me, it was mutual decision of the contestants. Since I am out I can see a drastic change, the love that I am receiving from the audiences is commendable and I am grateful for that."

While the housemates felt Vidhi and Donal’s contribution towards the reality show was less and nominated them, Vidhi said, “I feel Akasa and Simba are not very active. They were not contributing towards the show."

Will Vidhi re-enter the Bigg Boss house if given a chance? She said, “No, I don’t think so. Because I feel as a person I am soft, I don’t fight, I am neither loud nor funny and entertaining. I am a simple girl. I was only building relationships inside the house because that’s me. I like to have simple and spiritual conversations. And that platform is not for these things. So I don’t feel I would want to go as a contestant. But as a guest I would really love to go and meet my friends inside the house."

She added, “I am a go-with-the-flow kind of a person. I don’t plan and plot. I have played every task very well. I like to live in the moment and chill."

According to the actress, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash are strong contestants. She said, “Umar, Karan, Jay and Tejasswi - they are really nice and I am extremely close to them. They are very nice human beings. I hope to see them in top four and one of them win the season."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.