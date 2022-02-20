Bigg Boss 15 Fame Afsana Khan Ties Knot With Beau Saajz: Umar Riaz, Rakhi Sawant and Others Attend

Singer and Bigg Boss 15 fame Afsana Khan tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Saajz. The couple’s wedding ceremony was held on Saturday in Punjab. Several pictures of Afsana’s bridal look along with her groom Saajz are already going viral on social media and needless to say, the two singers looked absolutely stunning.

Several of Afsana’s Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants including Rakhi Sawant, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Donald Bisht among others attended the wedding ceremony. Bigg Boss 15 fame Asim Riaz was also spotted at the big fat Indian wedding along with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary also graced the occasion. Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and Akshara Singh also joined the celebration as well.

Check out the pictures and videos from Afsana Khan and Saajz’s wedding here:

Afsana Khan rose to fame with Voice of Punjab Season 3 in 2012. The singer has sung several super hit songs including Titliaan and Dhakka among others. The singer also participated in Bigg Boss 15 last year but was evicted from the house after she allegedly tried to hurt herself following an argument with Shamita Shetty.

