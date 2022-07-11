Ieshaan Sehgal rose to fame after he participated in the reality show Big Boss 15. However, he has not been seen on screen for a while now. In a recent interview, the actor expressed his disappointment on losing a big Hindi film project and shared how he was replaced suddenly by some other actor. Although Ieshaan did not reveal the name of the project or the actor, he mentioned that the incident had left him disappointed and upset.

Ieshaan shared how he got the offer after his Bigg Boss 15 stint and revealed that he had even started working on the project. However, the production house gave him a call saying they had decided to cast somebody else for the role. “After I did Bigg Boss, I was getting many offers on various platforms and was looking forward to those projects. A big Bollywood movie, too, came my way. When I was selected, I felt on top of the world. I started working on myself and my character; I did that for around three months, for which I came to Dubai. I thought that living here alone and focusing on my craft would help me perform better. But suddenly I got a call from the production house one day saying that they were taking somebody else for the role,” Ieshaan told E-Times.

Latest News, <a href="https://www.news18.com/">Breaking News</a>, watch <a href="https://www.news18.com/videos/">Top Videos</a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/livetv/">Live TV</a> here.<p></p>