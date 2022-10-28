Bigg Boss 15 Fame Vishal Kotian Opens Up About Diwali Celebrations, Says 'After 3 Years I Got...'

After a wait of three long years, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian finally celebrated Diwali with his loved ones. Vishal, in a candid chat with ETimes TV, opened up about his Diwali bash. He revealed that he spent the entire time with his loved ones and celebrated the festival without the use of fireworks. He also admitted that he didn't care about his diet during Diwali and enjoyed himself to the fullest.

Vishal shared, “It’s been three years since I celebrated Diwali. Two years we were in Covid and caged and last year I was caged in the Bigg Boss house. It’s after three years that I got to be with friends, family, and everyone.” He went on to say, “We celebrated the occasion in a big way this time with no pollution, no crackers, only love. I had lots of sweets, during Diwali I don’t care about my weight, I will burn it off in the gym. Diwali is all about cheat days. My mantra was simple, eat a lot and laugh a lot.”

He further said that this year, all of his close friends came to his house with nothing but lights, happiness, and love. Vishal ended the interview by sending love and best wishes to his fans, friends, Instagram family and people around him.

The actor posted a slew of photos and videos to his Instagram account from his Diwali celebration, in which he was seen having fun with his dear ones. In the photos, he looked dashing as he poses with his girlfriend Payal Shetty. The duo looked stunning in traditional attire.

Payal was seen wearing a black saree while Vishal opted for a wine-coloured sherwani with a white Dhoti for the Diwali bash.

On the work front, Vishal has appeared in several popular television shows, including Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Mahabharat, Family No. 1, and Vighnaharta Ganesh. The actor got widespread acclaim for his performance as Birbal in the comic hysterical show Akbar ka Birbal.

