Bigg Boss 15 Fame Vishal Kotian Reveals His Marriage Plans With Girlfriend Payal Shetty | Read On

Bigg Boss 15 fame Vishal Kotian has been dating actor Payal Shetty for a long time now. Recently, Vishal talked about his love life with Payal and revealed if they are planning to get married soon. The actor mentioned that he does not want to rush as far as the decision of tying the knot is concerned.

“No we don’t want to rush, there is a little time for the wedding to happen. She is doing great in films and she is a very career-oriented woman. She wants to enjoy the phase and do a couple of more films. She doesn’t want to be known as Vishal Kotian’s wife or as my partner. She wants me to be known as her partner and I have no qualms about it. If I am known as her husband or partner I’ll be more than happy," Vishal Kotian told ETimes.

Vishal further added that his girlfriend is busy currently with a couple of projects and therefore there’s ‘little time’ for the wedding to happen.

Advertisement

“She is currently doing a very big film which is also nominated at a few awards functions. Her career at present is going great and I am also doing well in my career. We both are currently in a very good space and phase so let’s see what the future holds for us," he added.

Moreover, Vishal also described how differences emerged between him and Payal due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, however, it was his Bigg Boss 15 journey that made him realise her importance in his life. He talked about how Payal took care of his house and family during his absence and said that ‘she managed a lot of things’.

“I mentioned in the Bigg Boss 15 house a lot of times that I was having a lot of differences with Payal, my girlfriend, before I entered the reality show. The time we all saw during lockdown was very tough to deal with and we faced tremendous pressure. Because of the rise in the number of COVID cases we were not getting a chance to meet each other Aur doori aane lagi rishtey mein… but after going inside the BB 15 house and staying there I realised that I need to get back to life and understand people. When you are inside the house you start valuing your loved ones even more and start realising how special they are. She managed a lot of things in my absence when I was away in Bigg Boss 15. From taking care of my house, my father to everything. I realised her importance in life and we are together now," he said.

For the unversed, Vishal Kotian has worked in several television shows prior to Bigg Boss 15. He was seen in Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, Shree Adi Manav and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.