Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Nishant Bhat Walks Away With Rs 10 Lakh Briefcase, Exits Race for Trophy

The Bigg Boss 15 Finale is a highly anticipated event, and fans are eager to see who will take home the title. After finalist Rashami Desai was voted out of the race, Nishant Bhat is also out of the running for the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. The choreographer chose to leave the show with a money bag worth Rs 10 lakh. Following Nishant’s departure from the show, the top four contestants vying for the BB 15 trophy are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehajpal.

Contestants are given a choice in each season. They are given a briefcase full of cash. They have the option of selecting the briefcase or waiting to learn the result. Last year, Rakhi Sawant chose to leave the show after taking the Rs 14 lakh. The same seems to have happened in Bigg Boss 15 when Nishant Bhat picked up the briefcase. Many people thought it was a wise decision because he wasn’t one of the strongest contenders for the trophy.

Grand Finale ki raat aayega major twist jab ex-winners lekar aayenge apne saath ek special deal. Kaun karega yeh deal accept? 💼Don’t miss out the spectacular #BB15GrandFinale tonight at 8PM & 10.30PM only on #ColorsTV.#BB15 #BiggBoss @justvoot pic.twitter.com/ZimcMgQB02 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 30, 2022

Former Bigg Boss contestants Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, and Rubina Dilaik entered the Bigg Boss 15 house with the briefcase containing Rs 10 lakh. They gave the top 5 contestants - Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhatt, Tejaswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehajpal - the chance to walk away with the money from the finale. Nishant took advantage of the opportunity and exited the show.

Nishant Bhat’s journey on Bigg Boss 15 has been truly amazing, with the choreographer entertaining the audience not only with his dance moves but also with his quirky personality. His friendship with Pratik Sehajpal is adored by their social media followers. Their bond proves that the Bigg Boss house nurtures genuine friendships that extend far beyond the games, tasks, and politics.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.