Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Raqesh Bapat Slams Tejasswi Prakash For Shamita Shetty-Karan Kundrra Comments

Bigg Boss 15 winner will be announced on Sunday night. This year, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai, and Nishant Bhat are in the running for Bigg Boss 15 winner’s trophy. However, the finale will be incomplete sans some drama. A new promo of BB15 has revealed that drama will unfold between Raqesh, Tejasswi and Shamita.

In the promo, Raqesh was seen confronting Tejasswi over her recent comments on Shamita and Karan. The actor, who has been dating Shamita since Bigg Boss OTT came to an end, slammed Tejasswi her character assassinating statements against his girlfriend.

“Tejasswi, why were you doing all this? She is not interested in Karan. Main soch raha tha ki main TV tod doon, itna gussa aa raha tha mujhko (I felt like breaking the TV, I was so angry),” Raqesh said. When Tejasswi attempted to defend herself by suggesting that it was a ‘reaction’ to an ‘action’, he called her defense “complete bulls**t.”

Shamita joined in and asked Tejasswi to accept her mistake but Tejasswi refused. “This is your insecurity, it’s not mine,” she said. Shamita turned to Salman and asked, “who looks more insecure?" The Bigg Boss 15 host stood smirking at the drama unfolding. The promo also featured a snippet in which Shamita got into another fight with Tejasswi over her recent ‘aunty’ statement.

“Bolti ho ‘yeh aunty wapas chadh gayi doosre mard pe’ (You said, ‘Aunty is mounting another man’),” Shamita screamed. “It was just an expression,” Tejasswi defended but Shamita angrily cut her off by saying, “I do not like it. Topic end.”

Bigg Boss 15 will be aired in two parts this weekend. The finale episodes will feature Shehnaaz Gill paying a tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla, who had won Bigg Boss 13, and Deepika Padukone promoting her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. Bigg Boss alumni Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari will also appear in the finale episodes.

