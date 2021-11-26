Bigg Boss 15: First Photo of Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Goes Viral, Take a Look

Bigg Boss 15 is going to be more entertaining than ever as the house has been graced by the three wildcard contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant. Moreover, Rakhi’s husband Ritesh will also be making an appearance in the show. Earlier, the Queen of Entertainment had expressed her grief over people questioning her marriage and her husband. She was a participant in the previous season of Bigg Boss.

Now, a video shared by a Twitter handle that goes by the name of ‘true khabri’ shared a short clip from one of the upcoming episodes that give a glimpse of Rakhi’s husband. This is the first time we will get to see Ritesh.

Take a look at the clip:

Fans are also looking forward to seeing Rashami’s equation with Umar Riaz inside the house. Rashami has been a good friend of Umar’s younger brother Asim Riaz, who was a second runner-up on the Bigg Boss 13. During the 13th season, Rashami and Asim became close friends after the latter’s fight with late Sidharth Shukla. Rashami also knows Umar from outside because of Asim. Therefore, the fans want to see how Rashami and Umar’s bond will turn out on the show. Besides, Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are also happy with Rashami’s entry. Both Karan and Tejasswi are good friends with Rashami.

Meanwhile, after Simba Nagpal’s eviction on Wednesday, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin were eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 on Thursday. The remaining contestants are Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Rajiv Adatia.

