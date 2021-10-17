Bigg Boss 15: Foul-mouthed Contestants from Past Seasons Who Brought Bad Name to the Show

In the latest season of Bigg Boss 15, there has been hue and cry about Jay Bhanushali verbally abusing one of the housemates in a fit of rage. Host Salman Khan, in a rare instance, also abused on national TV, however, without any ill intentions. As things heat up on Bigg Boss and housemates lose their ways, we take a look at some of the most foul-mouthed participants on the show who brought a bad name to this format.

Kamaal R Khan

KRK was one of the most controversial contestants on Bigg Boss. He not only indulged in physical violence, but was constantly abusive with other contestants.

Raja Chaudhary

Like in real life, Raja Chaudhary was seen easily losing his temper with the fellow housemates. He was infamous for using foul language during his Bigg Boss stint and most of his conversations were beeped out for TV broadcast.

Zubair Khan

In Bigg Boss 11, Zubair Khan was one of the most controversial contestants owing to his verbally abusive nature and brash way of talking. Despite Salman scolding him time and again, he used foul language in the show.

Dolly Bindra

Dolly became infamous, and still is, for constantly targeting other housemates and using abusive language with them when she lost her temper.

Swami Om

He was a revelation onside the Bigg Boss house. He often crossed his lines, was very rude towards his housemates and was very unsanitary. He was thrown out of the house for throwing his urine on co-contender Bani and Rohan Mehra.

Ajaz Khan

He was made to exit the show for having a physical fight with a fellow housemate, but earned bad repute for use of abusive language throughout his stay.

Pooja Mishra

Pooja was constantly abusing contestants verbally. It felt like she wasn’t comfortable inside the house at all and used to take out her anger on fellow inmates by being rude to them.

Pavitra Punia

In Bigg Boss 14, Salman pointed out the problem with abusive language and said most of the content had to be edited out due to expletive language. He pulled out Pavitra for her foul mouth.

