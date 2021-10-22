Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan Condemns Karan Kundrra's Violent Act Against Pratik Sehajpal, Slams Tejasswi Prakash

In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, two strong competitors, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal engaged in a violent battle. During the task, Karan was seen pinning Pratik to the ground. Many people, including Pratik's followers, celebrities, and roommates, were offended by the former's angry and violent behaviour.

Many social media users, including prominent stars like Gauahar Khan, Arshi Khan, Varun Sood, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, took to their accounts to voice their dissatisfaction with the directors' failure to take action against Karan.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar came to Twitter to condemn the act of Karan and criticized him for not being shamed or penalized for locking Pratik in his clutches and smashing him on the floor in an incredibly violent attack. Rather, he was rewarded and asked to explore the main house's pleasures.

In regard to the violent act, the Begum Jaan actress tweeted that she is shocked because there appear to be no rules in the Bigg Boss house for popular people.

I’m just shocked !!!!!! Basically no rules in the house anymore, jo popular hai unke liye koi rules nahi , jo naya aya usko sirf dhakke ke liye nishkaasit .. utha ke hard ground pe patakna hinsa nahi ????? #Mindblown #bb15 aur hadd toh ye hai ke episode ke title mein pratik goes— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2021

Tejasswi Prakash, who shares a close bond with Karan, came out in favour of him and defended him. "Dangal mein yehi hota hai," she remarked.

Gauahar in her tweet, commented on Tejasswi’s statement, claiming that she has turned the Bigg Boss house into a combat arena since whatever Karan was doing takes place in a fighting pit rather than the Bigg Boss house. "Aur dangal mein bhi hard floor nahi hota, shayad aap bb mein reh ke bhi uska set aur safety bhool gayi hain." (Maybe you forgot about the set and its safety even after being on Bigg Boss)," she added.

Gauahar also stated that the episode's title is 'Pratik goes berserk,' which is completely incorrect.

Beserk likha hai … #slowclaps ! Aur waah tejaswi waah , yeh biggboss nahi sach much dangal hi bana diya aap ne . Dangal mein hi yahi karte hain biggboss mein nahi . Aur dangal mein bhi hard floor nahi hota , shayad aap bb mein reh ke bhi uska set aur safety bhool gayi hain #bb15— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2021

Meanwhile, while many have sided with Pratik, others believe that Pratik has been aggressive in the home and continue to back Karan. While netizens are split on the event, it remains to be seen what Salman Khan has to say about it in Weekend Ka Vaar. Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Ieshaan Sehgal, and Vishal Kotian have been nominated for this week's eviction.

