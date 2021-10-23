Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan Lauds Nishant Bhat, Calls Him "Humane"

The Bigg Boss OTT season might have ended long back, but one thing that has continued to flourish is a few contestants from the season, and most importantly their friendship. Well, you all have already guessed it right, the famous duo of the Bigg Boss 15 house Pratik Sehajpal-Nishant Bhat fondly known as ‘PraNish’ are one of those friends who have been standing with each other through thick and thin. And because of the same, we have got an opportunity to see the softer side of Nishant.

In the latest episode, we saw how the latter took a fair decision by announcing the two deserving names who entered the main Bigg Boss house. But his fair side was highly praised by the viewers and celebrities, and Gauahar Khan even came out in his support and tweeted for the entertainer. She wrote “#NishantBhat big hug" (Along with a hug emoiji) and in an another tweet she wrote “Nishant is so much cooler and humane in #bb15 than ott!"

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan Condemns Karan Kundrra’s Violent Act Against Pratik Sehajpal, Slams Tejasswi Prakash

Nishant is so much cooler n humane in #bb15 than ott ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the contestants nominated for eviction this week are Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Ishaan Sehgal and Meisha Iyer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.