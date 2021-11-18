Bigg Boss 15: Geeta Kapur Slams Trolls Who Abused Nishant Bhat; Karan, Tejasswi Get 'Slow Clap'

Choreographer Geeta Kapur has come out in support of Bigg Boss 15 contestant Nishant Bhat after he was mercilessly trolled for removing his fellow participants and friends Karan Kundrra and Tejaswwi Prakash from the VIP club.

Geeta Kapur has backed Nishant, saying that he is just playing the game and he shouldn’t be subjected to abuse. She also urged fans to not be “blind followers". Sharing a photo with Nishant, Geeta posted a long caption supporting his game plan and reasoning why he shouldn’t be targetted by the audience for his strategies.

Even though Geeta didn’t mention Karan and Tejasswi in the caption, but fans were quick to guess who she was talking about at the end of her post. “Generally I ignore trollers but I wanna tell fans it’s time I think they learn that a game is a game and it has to be played!

Nishant stands by his friends and has always shown his loyalty but when needed, he calls a spade a spade no matter who they are… Don’t call him ‘nalla’ and be a blind follower. There (They) were never on his side and if the tables were turned they would have done the very same… so woh khele toh sab bhala aur nishu khele toh nalla #slowclap."

In an upcoming episode, Nishant will oust Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash from the VIP club after winning the task. Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal will replace Karan and Tejasswi as new VIP members. Apart from Nishant, Umar Riaz and Vishal Kotian are also VIP members.

