Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Polls Predict Tejasswi Prakash Is Clear Winner; Rashami Desai Out of Race?

Read more

Ahead of the finale, several publications and Bigg Boss fan clubs’ Twitter handles ran polls, seeking votes from viewers for their favourite contestant on Bigg Boss 15. The majority of polls predicted that Tejasswi Prakash would be a clear winner of the 15th season of Bigg Boss. Tejasswi has been creating waves inside the Bigg Boss house ever since her arrival. Six contestants have reached the finale and will be in the race for the winner’s trophy. However, it is being reported that Rashami has been evicted from the show.

Tejasswi has had a tumultuous journey inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. She fought with almost everyone and had particularly ugly fights with Shamita Shetty. She also created quite a furore with her comments on Shamita’s age. However, Tejasswi was slammed for age-shaming Shamita. Her romance with co-contestant Karan Kundrra was one of the biggest highlights of this season. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’.

Before the finale, comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa entered the house and the finalists also got a chance to revisit their journeys. The top six contestants also put their best fashion foot forward and delivered sizzling dance performances.

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will also grace Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. They will be seen promoting their upcoming film, Gehraiyaan, on the show. Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen paying an emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 finale. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz, fondly known as SidNaaz, were co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13. Former Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati, and Gauahar Khan will also appear on the finale night.

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale will be telecast in two parts. The first part will air on Saturday, January 29 at 8 pm on Colors TV. The second part will be telecast on Sunday, January 30, at the same time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.