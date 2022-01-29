Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Pick Your Winner From Finalists Karan Kundrra, Tejaswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai

After months of putting up a tough fight, six contestants have made their way to the finale of Bigg Boss 15, which will air over the weekend. These housemates are Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal, wildcard contestant Rashami Desai and the most loved couple of this season Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Over the last few weeks, they have given everything to the show and made a special place in the hearts of the audience.

This season has seen several fights and also drawn criticism for the violent and abusive behaviours of the contestants. It has also seen new friendships and relationships formed. With just a couple of hours left for the grand finale, audiences are busy rooting for their favourite contestants.

And before voting for your favourite contestants, let’s take a look at the six finalists:

Shamita Shetty

Despite her injuries and her constant judgement from other housemates, Shamita Shetty has shown resilience by reaching the finale not just once but twice. She was also a finalist in Bigg Boss OTT, and Bigg Boss 15 marks her third time in the controversial reality show. Her bond with Raqesh Bapat was loved immensely by the audience.

Nishant Bhat

Another Bigg Boss OTT contestant, Nishant Bhat is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss 15. He was loved by the audience for always taking a stand for Pratik Sehajpal.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik was called out by host Salman Khan several times for his violent behaviour but he had since then shown a great change in his character, which made the viewers root for him.

Karan Kundrra

Karan is considered one of the toughest contestants of this season. Apart from his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash, his and Umar Riaz’s friendship formed several memorable moments in the show.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi is entertaining and knows how to make bonds with people inside the house. Her bubbly personality has been a winner on the show. Her fights with Pratik and Shamita and romance with Karan formed several highlights of this season.

Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai had entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard contestant with Deboleena Bhattacharya, Abhijit Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant ad her husband Ritesh. All of the wildcard contestants have been eliminated but Rashmi. She had formed an instant connection with Umar Riaz after entering the show.

Who do you think deserves to take the trophy home? Vote below:

Who Should Win the Bigg Boss 15 Trophy?

Happy Voting!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.