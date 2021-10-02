Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere: When and Where to Watch Salman Khan's Show

October 2 will witness the grand premiere of one of the most popular reality TV shows, Bigg Boss season 15, this year. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the much-talked-about show already has a huge fan following who have been waiting with bated breath for the show to go live. Here is all that you need to know about the brand new Bigg Boss season 15:

When & Where To Watch Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere:

On the Colors TV channel, like always, the audience will get to see the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 15 at 9.30 pm on Saturday. From Monday to Friday, the show will air at 10.30 pm on Colors. The show will also be available on Jio TV.

How To Watch Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere Online:

Bigg Boss 15 premiere live stream can be watched on the Voot app. Voot subscribers will get 24×7 exclusive access to the complete drama, fun in real-time in the Bigg Boss house.

The Dabangg star has raised the expectations high with the announcement that this time the show will tread the path of- “Jungle mein mangal ya jungle mein dangal”. Contestants are supposed to spend 2 weeks in a jungle-like setup before having access to the plush Bigg Boss house.

As always, contestants will have to stay locked up in the house devoid of any contact from the outside world according to the format of the show.

Salman specifically mentioned that he wants contestants to take a stand for themselves and their loved ones but in a sporting manner. Participants must survive with a smile on their faces, have limited tiffs, and spread some romance.

Bigg Boss 15 Probable Contestants:

Now, coming to the list of participants this year, it has an interesting line-up. Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer, Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz are expected to enter the Bigg Boss house this season.

Shamita Shetty, Partik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat, who were contestants of Bigg Boss OTT are also going to be seen sharing the house after having performed well in the digital version.

So gear up for some highly entertaining and exciting TV content.

