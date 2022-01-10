Bigg Boss 15: Guest Neha Bhasin Lashes Out At Abhijeet Bichkule, he Hits Back

The makers of Bigg Boss 15 are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience ahead of the show’s finale on January 16. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, a lot of stars came from outside to boost the morale of the housemates.

In the episode aired this Sunday, a few ex-contestants and television celebrities arrived on the show to support their favourite housemates. Last weekend, the guests are shown to be railing at the housemates and giving them a dressing down. Ex-contestant Neha Bhasin was seen having a go at Abhijeet Bichkule.

Kashmira Shah can be seen taking on Karan Kundrra for talking abusively to Tejasswi Prakash. She also rebukes him strongly, saying that he does not deserve to be within the top 5 since he does not support Tejasswi despite being her boyfriend.

Similarly, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Aggarwal is seen supporting Karan and saying that he is not obliged to support Tejaswi or anyone else since he is here to play the game. After this, Divya is seen insulting Shamita and taunting her by saying, “You can’t win even if you come in the next four seasons.” However, the most heated exchange was between Neha Bhasin and Abhijeet Bichkule.

Bichkule had previously called Shamita Shetty her ‘pairon ki jooti’ (shoe on the feet) and that had caused a huge storm in the house. Neha even threatened to hit Abhijeet with chappals if he ever dared to repeat the insult. To this, Abhijeet was seen saying, “My sister-in-law will come and shave your head," which led to even more brouhaha in the house.

