Bigg Boss 15: Here's What Raqesh Bapat Said About Proposing Shamita Shetty on TV

The reality programme Bigg Boss 15 has taken another turn with the inclusion of two more Bigg Boss OTT contestants — Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin. They both have entered Bigg Boss 15 as wildcard candidates and are close to Shamita Shetty. This also means, Raqesh and Shamita will once again light up thescreens with their rekindled romance in the Bigg Boss house. Before entering the BB house, Raqesh talked about his game plan and relationship with Shamita.

Raqesh is dating Shamita and claimed thathe will never propose his ladylove on national television, despite the fact that numerous competitors have done so on Bigg Boss and other reality TV shows.In Bigg Boss OTT,both cameclose to one other. While Shamita joined Bigg Boss 15as a participant following the OTT season, Raqesh chose to be a wild card entrant as he couldn’t join earlier.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Ridhi Dogra Wishes Well for Ex-husband Raqesh Bapat as He Enters House as Wildcard

When he was asked about Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer’s PDA and whether he would engage in the same behaviour, he stated that their PDA appeared unreal. For Raqesh, he doesn’t want to express his feelings to someone like that. “Shamita and I are very private individuals who know how much to show to the public on national TV," he continued.

He also stated that he will never propose to Shamita for marriage on national television as it is apersonal feeling. “It’ll be a really special moment for us," he continued.

When questioned about his and Shamita’s game plans, the Tum Bin actor stated that they would be a pair in the show, but they will also play their respective games. However, Raqesh believes that their game will not be played against one another.

In the latest update, love birds Ieshaan and Miesha have been evicted from the show in the double eviction.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.