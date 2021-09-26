Bigg Boss 15: Would Have Had Fun with Salman Khan in the Jungle, Says Arshi Khan

The much-anticipated Bigg Boss 15 is set to premiere on October 2. This year’s edition of the controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, will get a jungle concept. Actress, model, and former contestant Arshi Khan said the jungle theme of the show brings freshness.

She said, “Bigg Boss 15 has come with a really creative concept of the jungle and I’m really excited to watch. Since many years the same concept was on and it had become boring now. I’m excited to watch the show. I even don’t mind entering the show."

Arshi Khan, who is currently busy shooting for her Bollywood debut in the upcoming Hindi film Trahimam has some creative ideas of her own about being in the jungle with actor and host Salman Khan. “I had watched Salman in promos and trust me he was looking so amazing that I wasn’t able to take away my eyes away from him. If I was part of the show then would have had fun with Salman in the jungle," she said.

Earlier Arshi appeared in television shows Vish, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Savitri Devi College & Hospital’.

(With inputs from IANS)

