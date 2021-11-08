Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal and Meisha Iyer Evicted Ahead of Road to Finale Week

Bigg Boss 15 saw double elimination in this week and Ieshaan Sehgaal and Meisha Iyer were eliminated from the show in two consecutive episodes. Ieshaan and Meisha has love brewing between them inside the house and after Meisha was evicted Ieshaan was also shown the door due to less audience votes.

Ieshaan was one of the talked about contestants on the show because of his love angle with Miesha. Both of them met on the show fell in love in a span of a week and faced criticism for their relationship too. They simultaneously walked out of the show after their elimination one after another. Their physical intimacy was also something that was brought up by host Salman Khan now and then. After announcing his eviction, Salman said, “Aap ab Meisha ke paas ja sakte hain."

Salman also asked the contestants to gear up for the Road To Finale Week which will start now. He announced the bifurcation of the house into two zones, one of which will be the VIP zone. Salman said that only those able to make it to VIP zone in the coming week will have a chance to lift the trophy.

Since Simba indulged in physical violence in the previous week with Umar Riaz by pushing him into the pool, he will not be taking part in any competition that grants entry into the VIP club for this week.

This week’s episodes saw special guests Ekta Kapoor, Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassanandani entering the house for fun and games with the contestants. Before them Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani entered the BB 15 house for a brief time as they promoted their Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar with Abhimanyu’s mother Bhagyashree.

