Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgal Gets Hurt During Task By Pratik Sehajpal Who Forcefully Snatches Roadmap from Him

The Junglewasis have got a new opportunity to pave their way inside the main house. The Junglewasis who are staying in the garden area which is converted into a jungle are deprived of all the luxuries that the permanent housemates, ie. Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty are enjoying who were also the contestants of the first ever season of Bigg Boss OTT.

The roadmap was sent inside in three different parts. Ieshaan Sehgal who is one of the strongest contenders, physically and mentally ran towards the cave and got the parts of the roadmap. In order to snatch the roadmap, Pratik who tried to acquire the pieces using all his might ended up hurting Ieshaan who later on gave Pratik an earful.

Ieshaan who chose to keep mum on the same would have easily made a hue on the same. But he chose to move ahead instead.

Meanwhile, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Sahil Shroff was evicted. The current contestants in the house are Shamita, Pratik, Nishant, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Meisha Iyer, Akasa Singh, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.