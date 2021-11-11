Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal Opens Up on His Sexuality, Clarifies Dating Rumours With Rajiv Adatia

Ieshaan Sehgaal continues to grab headlines even after his eviction from the Bigg Boss house. Last week, Ieshaan and his girlfriend Miesha Iyer’s journey in the 15th season of the reality show came to an end. The lovebirds garnered a lot of attention as well as criticism from the viewers, housemates, and even host Salman Khan for only doing romance on national television.

Post eviction, the couple spoke to RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview. During the chat, Ieshaan cleared the air around his relationship with contestant, wild-card entry Rajiv Adatia. He clarified that while he maintains that Rajiv is a good friend, there is no truth in relationship rumours with him. For the unversed, during an episode on the show, Rajiv warned Ieshaan of spilling the latter’s secret in front of everyone. He declared that the friendship bond between them is deeper than what people think. To this, Ieshaan warned Rajiv against spoiling his image in public with the allegations. Rajiv also asked Ieshaan to maintain distance with Miesha.

Ieshaan said, “I’m an unfiltered person and on the show, I would speak without thinking or any fear and take a stand. Whatever my sexuality is, it is. If I have the guts to go inside a room with my girlfriend and tell a man, ‘This is national television, say what you have to say,’ then it clears there is nothing like that."

In an interaction with News18, Ieshaan clarified speculations about his family’s approval of Meisha. He said, “I’m in Mumbai right now and my sister and mother will soon be meeting Meisha, in about a week or ten days from now we will go to Delhi. They have accepted her with open arms and everything is great.”

Ieshaan also reflected on his journey on the show. He said he likes his new nickname, ‘Biscuit Boy’ which people gave him for his abs. He mentioned that he got more love than he had expected and his stay inside the house was recreational for him.

