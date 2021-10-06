Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal Wins Hearts as He Entertains the Housemates by Mimicking Hrithik Roshan

Model Ieshaan Sehgaal, who is currently seen in the Bigg Boss 15 house as a contestant, is all over the place for all the right reasons. The model who is also a great dancer, showed us a sneak peak of his great dancing and acting skills inside the house.

As seen in the video, all the contestants had assembled in the garden area where Ieshaan was seen taking his jacket off, and then grooving on to the tunes of a Hritik Roshan’s song. Ieshaan who not only danced well but also mimicked a scene from Koi Mil Gaya after which everyone started clapping for him.

Ieshaan who is nominated this week as he allowed Donal Bisht to walk inside the house safely as one of them had to get nominated in order to enter house, as per the rules. But, with the kind of progress he is showing in the game, the chances of his eviction seems dim this week. What do you all think?

