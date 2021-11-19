Bigg Boss 15: In Major Twist, These Wild Card Entrants May Rock Show Again

The 15th season of Bigg Boss has lived up to the hype and expectations so far and now a new twist is in the offing. Almost all the contestants of the show have created a special connection with the viewers. Now, wild card entries will be seen, to make the show more interesting. Not just one or two but several new contestants are expected to enter the show.

Along with Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya, it is being said that Bigg Boss OTT contestants Zeeshan Khan and Akshara Singh may also enter the house now. Apart from that, one Afsana Khan, who was asked to leave the show because of her behaviour, may also return, reports say.

The singer’s Instagram stories also indicate the same. However, no official information has come from the makers or the contestants of the show yet. Sharing a post on Instagram, Afsana asked her fans if they were missing her on the show. She further wrote, “Hum nai toh masti khatam ab".

Afsana’s fans have also filled this post with comments and are asking her to come back to the show. One of the comments read, “U rock girl.. Show is a flop without u". Another user asked her to come back since the show was becoming boring.

Afsana was asked to leave the show after she became violent in a task. She took a knife to hurt herself. However, Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundra stopped her. Let’s see if she returns to the show again.

