Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Faces Fire for Abusive Language, Netizens Say 'He Showed His Class'

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 15 house is going on ahead in full swing. In a recent task Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal confronted each other once again and got into a verbal spat, Jay abuses Pratik and the latter takes offence and cries. The other housemates support him and state that Jay is in the wrong for constantly abusing Pratik even though he should not.

During a task, Shamita is hurt and Pratik gets upset and confronts everyone who were using their physical strength during the game. Pratik gets loud as he gets in Jay’s face and the latter starts abusing him. Pratik starts crying and even bangs his elbows against the glass door in frustration. Later, he even slaps himself a couple of times to let off some steam.

Meanwhile, Jay seems unapologetic and he brushes off everyone who is trying to calm him down. Karan Kundrra later states that Jay is in the wrong here and should not be verbally abusing anyone inside the house. When he goes on to explain this to Jay separately, he refuses to listen to him and asserts he is not going wrong. Vishal Kotian who is also close to Jay tells him the same thing but to no avail.

Twitter has also been reacting on the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15.

Is he same #JayBhanushali who tweeted against #SidharthShukIa when he went on Asim's father and now what is he doing..abusing #PratikSehajpal mother n with a proud..It is said what goes around comes around Mr. Jay..— Siddhant (@SidhantTweets) October 12, 2021

It all started when @BeingSalmanKhan himself abused pratik so #JayBhanushali is thinking he did nothing wrong not then not now but I am surprised the way vidhi said even Salman sir abused him and he did nothing so what you want him to do to abuse back ? Stay strong #PratikSehjpal— jayesh 🇮🇳 (@Jayeshr35368959) October 12, 2021

Jay is saying "Ch*tiye ka beta" I don't like #PratikSehjpal at all. I am not going to support him either. But no one ,Literally no one has f*cking right to abuse someone mother/father/Family.#JayBhanushali should be kicked out! @VijMahhi kch sikho!#BB15 pic.twitter.com/9IAma7MGgA— Rubiology 💋 (@ItsRubiology) October 12, 2021

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, the contestants apart from Shamita, Nishant and Pratik will be divided into teams and a game will be played, basis which some of them will be granted access to the main house.

