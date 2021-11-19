Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Says He Won't Trust Karan Kundrra, Calls Him 'Two-faced'

The changing the equations of contestants inside the Bigg Boss 15 house is normal. We have often seen friends turning into foes inside the Bigg Boss house. Now, the TV actors Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra’s bond seems to be faded. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Jay was seen saying that he’ll be a fool to trust Karan again or be cordial or friends with him. The conversation took place between Jay and Nishant Bhat after the choreographer degrade Karan and Tejasswi Praksh from VIP to Non-VIP zone during the Tabadala task.

During the task, Nishant gained a special power to degrade two VIP members and upgrade two from the non-VIP members. He chose to upgrade Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal into the VIP zone and degrade Karan and Tejasswi. After losing the VIP status, Karan was seen talking to Jay and saying that a ‘star’ (the VIP star) doesn’t change anything between them and he has the same level of understanding and friendship for him in the game. However, Jay was seen upset with the actor as he said that he would have appreciated it had he come to him when he had the star.

Later, Jay was seen talking to Nishant about his conversation with Karan. He expressed his disappointment towards Karan as he didn’t say the same thing when he was a VIP member. He was seen saying, “Had he come and said to be the same thing while he had the star, I would have respected him. Now, I will be a fool to trust him, or be cordial or friends with him.” He was even seen saying that a person’s real personality comes out when he is in power. He even called Karan’s intentions not good towards him.

While Nishant agreed with Jay, he also apologises to Jay for choosing Simba over him for the VIP zone. Earlier, Jay and Karan were seen getting into a verbal spat after Bigg Boss announced that the BB15 house will be dominated by VIP members.

