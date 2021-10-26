Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Talks About His Fears in Front of Salman Khan

On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, host Salman Khan schools the housemates for their performance throughout the week. In the previous week, the contestants were given a task, ‘Access All Area Ticket’ wherein the winning pair had to choose between the prize money of the show and entering the main house. While there was a consensus among the housemates, as they agreed to give up the prize money, Jay Bhanushali was not on the same page. The actor was criticised by the housemates for thinking about the prize money and not letting others play the task.

His friends and co-contestants tried to make him understand, but Jay time and again stated that he wants to stick to his own principles. During the weekend ka vaar episode, when Salman asked why he was so bothered about his image, Jay finally revealed what was pulling him back from doing the task and risking the money. Jay shared that he has never played a money game ever in his life. But this was not the only reason. A past experience of his father had also created fear in his head. Jay said, “I was in class 10th-11th.My father, after his retirement, had invested all his savings in the share market and he lost everything.”

Jay said that ever since then, he has had the fear related to money. He expressed that the money task was like a gamble to him, and it was the only reason for him to be scared to put the prize money at stake. “I have learnt during the pandemic that whatever you have in hand, save it and don't think that you will spend now,” he said. After listening to his explanation, Salman asked him to not let his fears overpower, or else he will lose the battle. The Bollywood star asked Jay to use his mind during tasks and not think or worry about his fears.

