Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Tells Tejasswi Prakash, 'Umar Riaz Will Get Support from John Cena'

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Jay Bhanushali feels that Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz will get shout-outs from former WWE champion John Cena. It may be recalled that John Cena had shown his support to Asim Riaz during Bigg Boss 13 by posting the latter’s photo on his Instagram account.

In a clip shared online by a fan club, Jay tells fellow housemate Tejasswi Prakash that while the other Bigg Boss 15 contestants will get votes from ‘Ghanshyam, Ganesh, Suresh’, Umar will be supported by John Cena. “Iske bhai ke chakkar mein John Cena iske liye vote karega (John Cena will vote for him because of his brother)," he said. Tejasswi, who first couldn’t believe that Cena actually supported Asim, reconfirmed it with Umar. She later told them that John Cena is her favourite.

Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz on Fans Shipping Him With Tejasswi Prakash, ‘I’m Open to Finding Love on Show’

Last year, John Cena had posted a picture of Asim without any caption, sending fans into a frenzy. He later followed the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up and his girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana, on Twitter.

Asim Riaz became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 13, where he was declared the first runner-up. Umar is a doctor by profession and was recently seen in music videos, opposite Dalljiet Kaur and Saba Khan. Sharing his excitement about participating on the show, Umar earlier said, “I can’t be happier as I have always loved Bigg Boss. I just want to tell everyone that bawal hoga (there’ll be chaos)."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.