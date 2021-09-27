Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kunddra, Tejasswi Prakash, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal are Confirmed Contestants

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 will soon be back on TV to make your evenings fun and entertaining. This time around, a terrific line up of contestants has been arranged for to enter the house. After it was confirmed that Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, promo reveal has further confirmed four new names- Karan Kunddra, Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash and singer Afsana Khan.

The promo shared on social media was captioned as “#BB15 ke iss jungle mein dangal karne aa rahe hain bade hi adhbut contestants. Kya app inhe pehchaan sakte hai (sic)?”

The premiere night of Bigg Boss 15 is October 2. The show will be hosted by Salman and will air at 9 pm. The theme of this season of Bigg Boss will be ‘jungle mein sankat’. In some of the promos, Salman appeared as a forest officer and was seen navigating the jungle territory. It has been hinted that before entering the main house, the contestants will have to spend some days facing the perils of the jungle and some of them may be eliminated before the entry to the house is granted.

Meanwhile, Salman, who was shooting for Tiger 3 abroad, has come back to India for the premiere of Bigg Boss 15. he was seen at the Mumbai airport recently. This will be his 11th season as a host on the reality show. Before Bigg Boss 15 began, a six week long, digital edition of the show took place. Pratik, Nishant and Shamita, the three runners-up, have been granted entry from the previous edition to the main one on Colors TV.

