Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash's Fan-made Wedding Photo Goes Viral

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been grabbing many eyeballs with their romance inside Bigg Boss 15 house. They have become one of the most popular pairs in the history of Bigg Boss, with fans trending their hashtags ‘TejRan’ on social media almost every day.

The couple keeps the viewers hooked to the show with their cute banter and crackling chemistry. Just like Karan and Tejasswi, their fans also cannot wait to see their relationship blossom once the duo is out after the show. Most recently, a picture showing Karan and Tejasswi in wedding get-up went viral and despite it being clear that it was a morphed one, TejRan fans shared it widely on social media, hoping that it would become true one day. The viral photo also shows Rashami Desai, who recently entered the show as a wild card along with Devoleena and Rakhi Sawant.

Tejran Fam you rock.An edit by @tejrankideewani TEJRAN TOGETHER FOREVER pic.twitter.com/wrT0cYXFy9— Tejran Trends Official FC (@Tejran_Fanclub) November 28, 2021

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan came down heavily on Karan Kundrra for not playing the game seriously. The Bollywood superstar took a dig at Karan for just doing romance and chilling inside the house.

“It feels like you are on a holiday. What has happened to you? Ishq mein nikamma? Salman told Karan. He further told Karan and Tejasswi, “If you both want to be seen, then you have to be seen for yourselves."

Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin were eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 last week. In the episode, comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa played ringmasters and made the bottom five do a crazy task. In order to be safe from the elimination, they had to try their best to gain the attention of the top five contestants Karan, Tejasswi, Shamita, Pratik, and Nishant. The audience was even given a chance to vote for these contestants on the Voot app, as they watched the live feed. Post the task, Bharti and Haarsh declared Umar and Rajiv safe. While Jay, Neha and Visha were evicted.

