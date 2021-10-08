CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Apologises to Shamita Shetty for 'Aunty' Remark; Here's Her Reply

During a task, Karan Kundrra (L) believes being called 'claseless' by Shamita Shetty and addresses her as 'aunty'

Karan was under the impression that Shamita had called them classless, but the words were actually hurled by Nishant Bhat. However, the duo has resolved their fight.

Bigg Boss 15 has kept us hooked to our TV screens right from the first episode. From the nasty clashes to hilarious conversations, the show is a complete entertainment package. In the latest episode of the show, Karan Kundrra was heard referring to Shamita Shetty as aunty during a fight, as he saw her calling the junglewasis “hooligans.” Karan was under the impression that Shamita had called them “classless," but it was Nishant Bhat who used the term.

The verbal battle started after a jungle task, during which Pratik Sehajpal stole the map and the contestants on the jungle side barged inside the main house. The task turned violent, and hell unleashed. One thing led to another, and the situation went south. The tremors of this clash were seen on social media as well. Eventually, the things turned in the favour of junglewasis and they got the map. Post the clash, Karan realised that whatever he said in the heat of the moment was not right, hence, he decided to be the bigger person and apologised to the actress.

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Calls Shamita Shetty ‘Aunty’, Outraged Netizens Troll Him for ‘Age-Shaming’

Karan apologised to Shamita and sorted out everything. A clip of their conversation was shared by one of the fan pages. The former’s gesture has earned him praises from ardent Bigg Boss fans.

While apologising, Karan disclosed that his target was Shamita as he wanted to break Nishant and Pratik’s bond. On the other hand, Shamita accepted Karan’s apology with utmost grace, and the two sorted out their differences. During their chat, the actress accepted that Pratik did behave like an ‘idiot’ during the fight.

There is no doubt that Karan and a couple of other junglewasis, like Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, and Vishal Kotian, have an upper hand on the Bigg Boss OTT finalists.

first published:October 08, 2021, 19:20 IST