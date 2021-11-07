Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Blushes Hard As Ekta Kapoor Asks, 'Tejasswi Pasand Hai?'

It seems romance is brewing between Karan Kundrra and Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash. Karan has often expressed his fondness for Tejasswi on the show and even confessed that he has a crush on her. On the other hand, Tejaswwi has maintained that they are just good friends and are only getting to know each other.

In this Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, we will see film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor bluntly asking Karan about what he feels for Tejasswi. In a promo, being circulated on social media from tonight’s episode, Karan blushes hard when Ekta asks him, “Teja pasand hai (Do you like Tejasswi)?"

Wohoooo finally an exciting promo.. #TejRan ekta mam aur bhi aur ani teeno shipper nikhle re.. Look at their smiles yaar.. Even teja knows d answer ab toh calm hojav sab pic.twitter.com/1joHhNTiIa— TheShiningGal (@GalShining) November 6, 2021

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Holds Tejasswi Prakash in His Arms During Task; TejRan Fans Have Meltdown

Fans of TejRan, as Tejasswi and Karan’s fans lovingly call them, are having a meltdown on Twitter as their favourite duo is getting closer to each other.

She came to karan saying something about the fit of the dress not being appropriate and he made her wear his long jacket omggg cannot stop adoring them ✨ teja looks more hot after wearing that jacket!! TEJRAN'S SUPERMACY #TejasswiPrakash#KaranKundrra #tejran pic.twitter.com/4eQHXnbFrd— praa (@prathanaaggarw1) November 3, 2021

I can't get over the fact that he had his hand around her shoulder in front of literally everyone ♥️#TejRanpic.twitter.com/xmKYPBHYbb— Tejran Fangirl✨ (@Tejran_FC) November 6, 2021

Together they rule King and Queen of the houseGAME DECODER TEJASSWI BB15 BELONGS TO KARAN pic.twitter.com/d4DdRegrpm— Tejran Trends Official FC (@Tejran_Fanclub) November 7, 2021

Recently, Karan was heard telling now-evicted contestant Akasa Singh, “You already know, I have a crush on her (Tejasswi Prakash). Hai vo comedy life mein thodi si, (she has a humorous nature) extremely cute hai, achhi bandi hai (she is very cute and a good girl)."

Akasa assured that Tejasswi had feelings for him too, but he said that there was nothing from her end. Karan had earlier told Tejasswi, “I am extremely fond of you. Mujhe expression issue hai. I am telling you this, that I need to be given rights. So now that you know, I will be there for you."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.