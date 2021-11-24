Bigg Boss 15: Karan Called 'Kabir Singh' by Netizens for Possessive Behaviour with Tejasswi

The relationship between Tejasswi Praksh and Karan Kundrra inside Bigg Boss 15 house remained the topic of discussion not only among the fans but also in the recent media conference. Though now it seems that their sweet relationship is taking a backseat because of the growing bond between Tejasswi and another housemate, Vishal Kotian. Their bond is bothering Karan and he was seen having a conversation with Tejasswi on the same.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Say They Like Each Other During Task

Tejasswi clarified to Karan that she and Vishal are just friends and she will not distance herself from him. But Karan said, “Teja, listen to others also." When Vishal helps Tejasswi out in his workout, Karan is seen sulking in the corner with his friends around him. Later, in the bathroom area, he confronts Tejasswi over her behaviour and said she is making him look ‘insecure’ and also gets very possessive about her.

This has reminded netizens of Kabir Singh film in which Kabir, played by Shahid Kapoor, behaved similarly with Preeti (Kiara Advani). After this episode, Karan and Tejasswi maintain some distance but later come around.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: 5 Reasons Why Jay Bhanushali is a Wasted Opportunity on Show Despite His Popularity

ExactlyTeja didn’t do anything wrong. His possessiveness was unnecessary & disrespectful at the same time . Teja ne kiya hota ye sab toh bawal hojata lekin abhi toh ladkiya mari jarahihey“Kabir Singh Vibess”, bolkey. Life is not a movie. Aaur girls Preety nahi hey hum. pic.twitter.com/4aOi63ue29 — Sajz ( Teja Troop ) (@Saj38039812) November 23, 2021

Abhi yehi kasar thi aaur yeh bhi puri kardi. Kabir singh ka song bhi daldiya All i’m saying From next time if Teja talks in high tone ,don’t dare to bash her. We need this same praises . Call her Kabiri singh cuz She is not Preeti . No!! https://t.co/syQGho6uyz— Sajz ( Teja Troop ) (@Saj38039812) November 23, 2021

People are saying karan is behaving like kabir singh and they love karan for thisI just wanna say kabir singh isn't a positive characterif kk is behaving like kabir singh then teja should stay away from him.if this relationship is grown then it has to be toxic#TejasswiPrakash— Tejasswi_prakash_fam (@nahida_masuma) November 23, 2021

This was unnecessary! He straight away blamed teja sayin Tu mujhey insecure dikhana chahati hey. I like them but He was wrong! abhi Teja ney Ye sab kaha hota toh yll would’ve bashed her but Kk ko iske liye Hot , kabir singh , tarif karraheyho . Not acceptable. https://t.co/Ju7vGtWMB5 — Sajz ( Teja Troop ) (@Saj38039812) November 23, 2021

Furthermore, the media decided the top 5 contestants that includes Karan, Tejasswi, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty.

The Top 5 have a chance to save one contestant each, and the remaining contestants will be evicted from the house. The task especially puts Shamita in a spot as she has to choose between her Rakhi brother Rajiv and her friend Neha. Now she will choose Rajiv Adatia. But more will be confirmed in the episode that airs tonight.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.