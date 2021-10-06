Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Calls Shamita Shetty 'Aunty', Outraged Netizens Troll Him for 'Age-Shaming'

Bigg Boss 15 as usual is grabbing attention with its high drama and fights. Pratik Sehajpal is in the news because of his confrontation with other contestants. This is going to continue even in the upcoming episodes as well as there seems to be a problem between him and the other housemates.

The audience recently saw that Jay and Pratik’s rift has widened from the previous episode, escalating into a massive fight with other contestants rallying around them. During a task, they both got into a spat, catching everyone’s attention. As the bickering got worse, Jay and Pratik pushed each other, breaking the glass divider. They nearly come to blows, with everyone stopping them just in the nick of time. Pratik shows his furious side by banging his chest after Jay mocks him, “Tu khatam ho gaya!"(you are finished). After Pratik grabs his collar, Jay loses his calm. “Game over! Ab koi rules nahi hai mere liye!"(no more rules for me) he expresses.

Jay also teased Pratik by calling him ‘chotu follow me’. During the altercation, Karan believes that Shamita has called them ‘claseless’ for having such a big fight. Later, in a conversation with Nishant, Karan brings this matter up and refers to Shamita as ‘aunty’ for coming in between the fight. Karan’s remark about Shamita was termed distasteful by the netizens and likened to age-shaming. Many on Twitter trolled Karan.

Funny how you never get your facts right. Nishant used the word classless, not #ShamitaShetty . https://t.co/ApFqOfJ3K5— Anuska (@Anuska96291446) October 5, 2021

I don't think I need to say anything about this, you're free to watch the video.She didn't say "CLASSLESS," at least not in the episode footage and it was Nishant who uttered it.Everything that happened between Shamita and Karan is included here.#ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/7Oe6dNFNId— Sammy (@Helllo_its_me) October 5, 2021

A GROWN man of 37 years called #ShamitaShetty who is 5 years older than him as aunty. He hurled abuses at her and age shamed her even after he had cooled down. Irony of the matter is, that she didn’t even say the word classless.SHAME ON YOU #KaranKundrapic.twitter.com/52U9LhFOgT — Rohan (@Shamitaholic) October 5, 2021

He is 36 year old And Shamita is 40 he called her Aunty Then what he will call to #Salmankhan? But he have no guts Shamita k b back py bol rha hai Salman k samny mu khul hi na jaye #ShamitaShetty #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/4tyNq01ZVT — SHAMITA SHETTY OFFICIAL FC (@ShamitaStans) October 5, 2021

- Jay abuses Pratik’s mom- Karan calls Shamita Aunty But everyone is more concerned about a property being damaged? Wah #BiggBoss #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — ♡ (@lovess2581) October 5, 2021

Shamita’s fans are clearly upset with the way Karan name-called her.

(With IANS inputs)

