Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra confesses that he has a crush on Tejasswi Prakash

Over its past 14 seasons, reality show Bigg Boss has played a platform for several contestants to form romantic relationships. In the current season of Bigg Boss, viewers may get to see something like that between actor Karan Kundrra and fellow contestant Tejasswi Prakash. A recent promo of the show has given a hint as to what Karan feels for Tejasswi.

The 37-year-old actor opened up about his feelings for Tejasswi in the recent promo shared by Colors television on Instagram. The video shows Karan confessing to fellow contestant Akasa, “You already know, I have a crush on her (Tejasswi) hai vo comedy life mein thodi si, (she brings humour to life) extremely cute hai, achhi bandi hai (she is very cute and a good girl)." Karan and Akasa were seen discussing the matter after the lights went out in the Bigg Boss house.

Tejasswi was seen in the adjacent bed but out of Karan and Akasa’s earshot. Akasa tells Karan that she thought Tejasswi had feelings for him. Replying to this, Karan says that there are no such feelings from Tejasswi’s side. To this Akasa says, “You want to bet?” and Karan shakes hands with Akasa in agreement as he places the bet with conviction.

Fans of the show have already started shipping Tejasswi and Karan as a couple. As one user commented, “Teju and Karan,” while another user expressed their enthusiasm as they commented, “I'm so excited.” Viewers have expressed the desire to see how Tejasswi will react or if she will reciprocate Karan’s feelings, as one user commented, “Now it's time for Teja to confirm.”



On multiple occasions, Tejasswi has been seen defending Karan and comforting him during the show. When Karan had indulged in a physical brawl with Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi had defended the former Love School anchor. Tejasswi had argued with Jay Bhanushali when he tried to question Karan’s motives.

