Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Regrets Trusting Vishal Kotian and Shamita Shetty, Rethinks Strategy

Bigg Boss 15 is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with their daily dose of drama, fights, and love angles among its contestants. Indian television heartthrob Karan Kundrra is among those contestants who have made it clear with their gameplay that they are in the BB house to win. He is loved by the audience for his fighting spirit and showing his strategy and decision-making skills in various tasks.

In the upcoming episode, there will be a verbal spat between Karan and Vishal Kotian. The promos of today’s episode shared by Colors channel show that Karan is hurt and disappointed by Vishal’s actions. Karan is upset to know that Vishal had already revealed to Shamita Shetty about the advantages and perks of making him win.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty’s Sweet Gesture for Miesha Iyer After Learning Her Parents are No More

The 'sanchalak' (monitor) of the task, Shamita is convinced by Vishal’s words. She is also confident about making Vishal win the task to bringing him inside the main Bigg Boss house from the jungle.

In today’s episode, Nishant Bhat will share his views on Vishal with Pratik Sehajpal. In a promo, Nishant says that he can never trust Vishal who is “very cunning." Even though Pratik agrees with Nishant, but Shamita asserts again that she trusts Vishal. The upcoming episode will show lots of drama and fight among the contestants.

Read: Bigg Boss 15 Day 11 Highlights: Simba Nagpal Fights with Umar Riaz; Calls Him ‘Fattu’

Meanwhile, Nishant reveals to Karan what Vishal told to Shamita and others. After hearing about it, Karan gets upset and can be heard saying, “I have played the game with utmost loyalty with them, and these people targeted me. But, it's good, I got to see their real faces."

Angry Karan also confronts Vishal to know the truth. Vishal asserts that he “did not betray anyone.” Later, Karan tells Nishal and Pratik that he wants to make strategies with them to play the game as a trio.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.