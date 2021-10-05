Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Says Has Has 'No Problem' If Anusha Dandekar Comes As Wild Card on Show

VJ Anusha Dandekar and actor Karan Kundrra parted ways in 2020 after being in a three-year-long relationship. It was not long ago that Anusha shared a long note on Instagram confirming the news of her break-up with Karan. She indirectly stated that Karan “cheated" and “lied to" her.

Karan is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. In a recent interview, before heading to Salman Khan’s reality show, Karan was asked how he would feel if his ex-girlfriend Anusha entered the house as a wild card entrant.

Anusha Dandekar Reveals ‘Direct Reason’ for Breakup from Karan Kundrra: ‘We Deserve More Honesty’

The actor told ETimes, “I have no problem with it. In fact, hum saath mein rahe hai (We have stayed together). I know her very well." A couple of days back, during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, when a user asked Anusha to reveal the “direct reason" for her breakup, the actress had replied: “We deserve more honesty, love and happiness… and it starts with self-love. So, I chose me. That’s it."

After Anusha opened up about her break-up with Karan, news of her being in a new relationship with actor Jason Shah started doing rounds on the internet. While Anusha’s post-breakup experience seems sour, Karan also shared his side of the story.

In a conversation with ETimes, Karan Kundrra said that he not only respects the relationship but also Anusha and her family. “I have remained silent out of respect for the relationship and I would like to keep it that way. At this point, I am also thinking about two families. I, too, can turn around and say a lot of things, but that’s not me. What she shared was her perspective,” he said. “Why hasn’t any other person, who I have been in a relationship with, ever accused me of something as serious as this?” he further shared.

